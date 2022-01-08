JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden wants to turn Ukraine into a porcupine” – Washington Post

“…. Russia is heading to Geneva with what amounts to an ultimatum: Unless … Putin gets security guarantees from the West, he’s prepared to invade. Biden administration officials say they want a diplomatic solution, but they’ve also been delivering warnings through public and private channels that an invasion would be bloody, protracted and extremely damaging for Russia. … The Air Force has flown B-52 bombers and RC-135 reconnaissance planes over eastern Ukraine [recently], as part of its effort to deter Russia. Ukraine was a pushover … in … 2014 … but … is [now] better trained and equipped; the population is more united against Russian interference; … the United States and NATO allies are ready to provide weapons and training for a long battle of resistance if Russian forces move across the border toward Kyiv. …”