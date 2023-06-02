JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden shows growing appetite to cross Putin’s red lines” – Washington Post

“… A key reason for brushing aside Putin’s threats, U.S. officials say, is a dynamic that has held since the opening days of the war: Russia’s president has not followed through on promises to punish the West for providing weapons to Ukraine. His bluffing has given U.S. and European leaders some confidence they can continue doing so without severe consequences — but to what extent remains one of the conflict’s most dangerous uncertainties. …

U.S. officials say managing the risk of escalation remains one of the most difficult aspects of the war for Biden and his foreign policy advisers. When deciding what new weapons systems to provide Ukraine, they focus on four key factors, officials said. ‘Do they need it? Can they use it? Do we have it? What is the Russian response going to be?’ said a senior State Department official. … What remains to be seen, however, is whether Putin will continue to allow the West to defy his threats without consequence. …”