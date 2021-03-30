JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden invites Putin, Xi to his first major climate talks” – bne Intellinews

“… Biden … has invited … Putin … and Xi Jinping … to … virtual climate talks. … [scheduled for] 22-23 April. … Some 40 invitations [were sent] to … leaders of … major countries, as well as [some at-risk, low-lying] countries …. If Putin or Xi attend, Biden will have to walk a fine line diplomatically, given claims of Russia[n] U.S. election interference … Chin[ese] human rights violations … [and] other issues. …”

China is the world’s worst CO2 emitter, followed by the United States, while the United States has the top economy, with China in second. Russia is the fourth-worst CO2 emitter, despite only having the 11th largest GDP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...