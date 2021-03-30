JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden invites Putin, Xi to his first major climate talks” – bne Intellinews

File Photo of Smokestackm Emssions and Sky adapted from image at nasa.gov with credit to EPA

“… Biden … has invited … Putin … and Xi Jinping … to … virtual climate talks. … [scheduled for] 22-23 April. … Some 40 invitations [were sent] to … leaders of … major countries, as well as [some at-risk, low-lying] countries …. If Putin or Xi attend, Biden will have to walk a fine line diplomatically, given claims of Russia[n] U.S. election interference … Chin[ese] human rights violations … [and] other issues. …”

File Photo of Beijing Temple, adapted from image at lbl.govChina is the world’s worst CO2 emitter, followed by the United States, while the United States has the top economy, with China in second.  Russia is the fourth-worst CO2 emitter, despite only having the 11th largest GDP.

