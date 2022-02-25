JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden has been presented with options for massive cyberattacks against Russia” – NBC

File Image of Stylized Eye Surrounded by Binary Code

“The options presented include disrupting the internet across Russia, shutting off power and stopping trains in their tracks.”

“… Biden [reportedly] has been presented … options … to carry out massive cyberattacks … to disrupt Russia’s ability to sustain … military operations in Ukraine …. U.S. intelligence and military cyber warriors are proposing the use of American cyberweapons on a scale never before contemplated. … [such as to] disrupt[] internet connectivity across Russia, shut[] off electric power, and tamper[] with railroad switches to hamper Russia’s ability to resupply its forces …. irrespective of whether Russian launches its own cyberattacks on the U.S. in retaliation for sanctions. …”

“[Sources] said most of the potential cyberattacks under consideration are designed to disrupt but not destroy, … fall[ing] short of an act of war by the United States …. [and intending] to harm networks, not people. Officials are debating … legal authorities …[and] whether they would be covert action or clandestine military activity. Either way, the U.S. [reportedly] would not publicly acknowledge … the operations ….”

Reportedly the U.S. Cyber Command, National Security Agency (NSA) and CIA are among agencies potentially involved.

