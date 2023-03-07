JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden Challenged by Softening Public Support for Arming Ukraine” – New York Times

“… For all of the president’s bravado while he was abroad, the politics of Ukraine back home in the United States are shifting noticeably and, for the White House, worryingly. … While the bipartisan coalition in Congress favoring Ukraine has been strong in the year since Russia’s invasion, supporters of more aid fear the centrifugal forces of the emerging presidential contest and growing taxpayer fatigue with shipping tens of billions of dollars overseas may undercut the war effort before Moscow can be defeated. And some of them are frustrated that [] Biden has not done more to shore up support. …”