JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden and Putin to Meet, With U.S.-Russia Relations at Post-Cold War Low” – Wall Street Journal

“… Both sides … have lowered expectations …. [Biden] will arrive … fresh from … meetings with … U.S.[] … allies, including [NATO] partners, a deliberate effort to showcase … unity … against authoritarian powers such as Russia and China. [] Biden … [says] he intends to challenge [] Putin on … the repression of Russia’s opposition, Moscow’s aggression toward Ukraine, foreign election interference and recent cyberattacks …. Both presidents … have indicated that they don’t want conflict and would welcome more stable and predictable relations. … Putin [reportedly] will re-emphasize … red lines … [such as] any invitation to Ukraine to join NATO … U.S. military forces and bases in Ukraine … Kiev’s attempts to recover the Crimean Peninsula … or forcibly regaining control of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region ….”