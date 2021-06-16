JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden and Putin to Meet, With U.S.-Russia Relations at Post-Cold War Low” – Wall Street Journal

“Summit between the U.S. and Russian leaders is unlikely to produce a thaw in the relationship, with each side looking to project strength.”

“… Both sides … have lowered expectations …. [Biden] will arrive … fresh from … meetings with … U.S.[] … allies, including [NATO] partners, a deliberate effort to showcase … unity … against authoritarian powers such as Russia and China. [] Biden … [says] he intends to challenge [] File Photo of Vladimir Putin at Podium with United Russia Logo, GesturingPutin on … the repression of Russia’s opposition, Moscow’s aggression toward Ukraine, foreign election interference and recent cyberattacks …. Both presidents … have indicated that they don’t want conflict and would welcome more stable and predictable relations. … Putin [reportedly] will re-emphasize … red lines … [such as] any invitation to Ukraine to join NATO … U.S. military forces and bases in Ukraine … Kiev’s attempts to recover the Crimean Peninsula … or forcibly regaining control of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region ….”

