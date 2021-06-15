JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden and Putin Should Save Their Breath; Their relationship is one that more personal contact can only make worse” – Bloomberg

“… Biden and Putin have only had one long one-on-one meeting, on March 10, 2011. It was a flop. … Putin and Biden have tried and failed to talk to each other, then resorted to talking trash about each other. In Geneva, they will most likely talk at each other. … a barren prospect … perhaps there’ll be more anecdotes for Biden to repeat, and File Photo of Vladimir Putin at Podium with United Russia Logo, GesturingPutin’s self-esteem as America’s unbendable opponent will get another boost. More than that … would make little sense to expect.”

Click here for: “Biden and Putin Should Save Their Breath; Their relationship is one that more personal contact can only make worse” – Bloomberg/ Leonid Bershidsky


