JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden agrees to meet Zelenskiy, but after the Putin summit” – bne Intellinews/ Ben Aris in Berlin

“… Biden has invited … Zelenskiy to meet at the White House in July …. Zelenskiy says he learned through the press – not … the State Department – that … Biden … decided to stop trying to block a Russian pipeline that Ukraine sees as a dire national security threat. … [Zelenskiy, in a news interview,] spoke of his frustration and disappointment with the White House; Putin’s psychological pressure campaign; and his hope that Biden … can still outmanoeuvre Russia and rescue Ukraine. Putin has pressed home his advantage … [where] even the fact of the upcoming Biden summit is already a big diplomatic win ….”