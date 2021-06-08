JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden agrees to meet Zelenskiy, but after the Putin summit” – bne Intellinews/ Ben Aris in Berlin

Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“… Biden has invited … Zelenskiy to meet at the White House in July …. Zelenskiy says he learned through the press – not … the State Department – that … Biden … decided to stop trying to block a Russian pipeline that Ukraine sees as a dire national security threat. … [Zelenskiy, in a news interview,] spoke of his frustration and disappointment with the White House; Putin’s psychological pressure campaign; and his hope that Biden … canFile Photo of Zelenskiy Extending Handshake, adapted from image at a subdomain of senate.gov still outmanoeuvre Russia and rescue Ukraine. Putin has pressed home his advantage … [where] even the fact of the upcoming Biden summit is already a big diplomatic win ….”

Click here for: “Biden agrees to meet Zelenskiy, but after the Putin summit” – bne Intellinews/ Ben Aris

[featured image is file photo from another occasion]

