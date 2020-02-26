JRL NEWSWATCH: “Bernie Sanders briefed by U.S. officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign” – Washington Post/ Shane Harris, Ellen Nakashima, Michael Scherer and Sean Sullivan

“U.S. officials have told … Bernie Sanders that Russia is attempting to help his presidential campaign … according to people familiar with the matter. … Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill also have been informed …. It is not clear what form that Russian assistance has taken. U.S. prosecutors found a Russian effort in 2016 to use social media to boost Sanders’s campaign against Hillary Clinton …. ‘I don’t care, frankly, who … Putin wants to be president,’ Sanders said in a statement. ‘My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.’….”