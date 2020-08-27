JRL NEWSWATCH: “Belarus’ Soviet-era economy still propped up by Moscow” – Deutsche Welle/ Nik Martin

Belarus, Economy, Business, Investment, Trade, JRL NewsBlog, Oil, Gas, Energy
Cash, Calculator, Pen

“Belarus has one of the lowest poverty rates in Europe, but economic growth is anemic due to archaic state-run industries and the ending of Russian energy subsidies. Its biggest political crisis is even more of a threat.”

“… Belarus’ dependence on energy-rich Russia is ever more evident …. Moscow has already offered to help bolster security [amidst the current crisis] Map of Belarus and Environs, adapted from images at cia.gov…. More than 46% of Belarusian goods are exported to Russia … 24% to the [EU]. Russia is … Belarus’ main import partner … [providing] more than half … [Meanwhile,] Belarus’ imports from the EU total 20%. Russia is … [Belarus’] largest creditor … hold[ing] almost 38% of its … national debt. … [A] huge energy-subsidy scheme … allows Belarus to import Russian crude oil … below-market … Gas Flame file photo[which crude is] then refined and sold internationally[,] [with] [a] similar deal … for gas … [with the gas later]  resold. … Putin has ordered the arrangement … slowly phased out by 2024 … to force Minsk into a deeper political and economic union. Lukashenko has … resisted, but at the beginning of [2020], Moscow temporarily halted [the] crude oil supplies ….”

Click here for: “Belarus’ Soviet-era economy still propped up by Moscow; Belarus has one of the lowest poverty rates in Europe, but economic growth is anemic due to archaic state-run industries and the ending of Russian energy subsidies. Its biggest political crisis is even more of a threat.” – Deutsche Welle/ Nik Martin

 

Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , ,