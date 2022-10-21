JRL NEWSWATCH: “Belarus may be set for war with Ukraine. But at what cost to itself?” – Christian Science Monitor

“… Belarus appears to be edging toward directly joining in the war, under pressure from Moscow. … [E]xperts say … by doing so, it may ultimately be hastening its own absorption by Russia. At a meeting … to discuss the ‘increasing threat level’ emanating from NATO … … Lukashenko and … Putin agreed to create a joint ‘regional group of forces,’ to augment Belarus’ 70,000-strong army with about 9,000 Russian troops. … A random telephone survey of 1,000 Belarusians … in September … found that support for Russian actions in Ukraine is roughly split … 41.3% approving and 47.3% opposed. But when asked about direct participation in the war, [Belarusian expatriate sociologist and pollster Andrei] Vardomatsky says, ‘85% … gave a negative answer, and 11% said they would react positively …. Asked how they feel about using Belarus’ territory and military infrastructure to implement Russia’s military actions in Ukraine, more than 62% … were against … 29% … positive.’ …”