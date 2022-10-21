JRL NEWSWATCH: “Belarus may be set for war with Ukraine. But at what cost to itself?” – Christian Science Monitor
“Belarus looks like it may be planning to enter the war in Ukraine. But that could endanger its own independence, if it hastens its integration with Russia.”
“… Belarus appears to be edging toward directly joining in the war, under pressure from Moscow. … [E]xperts say … by doing so, it may ultimately be hastening its own absorption by Russia. At a meeting … to discuss the ‘increasing threat level’ emanating from NATO … … Lukashenko and … Putin agreed to create a joint ‘regional group of forces,’ to augment Belarus’ 70,000-strong army with about 9,000 Russian troops. … A random telephone survey of 1,000 Belarusians … in September … found that support for Russian actions in Ukraine is roughly split … 41.3% approving and 47.3% opposed. But when asked about direct participation in the war, [Belarusian expatriate sociologist and pollster Andrei] Vardomatsky says, ‘85% … gave a negative answer, and 11% said they would react positively …. Asked how they feel about using Belarus’ territory and military infrastructure to implement Russia’s military actions in Ukraine, more than 62% … were against … 29% … positive.’ …”
