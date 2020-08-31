JRL NEWSWATCH: “Belarus Leader Proposes Vote on Constitution Reforms” – AFP

“… Lukashenko on Monday discussed plans for a referendum on constitutional reforms …. The 66-year-old … fac[es] his greatest challenge yet [in his 26-year rule,] following three weekends of giant protests in Minsk over a disputed August 9 [election] where he claimed victory over … popular opposition candidate[] Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Lukashenko has twice before held such referendums, pushing through changes that strengthened the role of the president. … [The new] proposals … focus[] on court reforms … reject[ing] [opposition] calls … to [return to a] … 1994 constitution that was later modified to give the president more powers. …”