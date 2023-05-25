VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Before the Durham report, TV networks allowed Russiagate booster Adam Schiff to claim ‘evidence’ of collusion” – Fox

“… Durham’s conclusion was that since the original probe, … Crossfire Hurricane, was based on ‘raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence,’ the FBI was wrong in fast-tracking a full investigation …. While the DOJ was largely silent … there was no one in Washington as vocal about the existence of ‘evidence’ that proved such collusion than Adam Schiff …. the California Democratic lawmaker now running for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat … [Schiff having been the] top Democrat on the House Intel Committee [back] during the Trump administration. … [S]uch a senior role … allowed unprecedented access to the nation’s top secrets, particularly when it comes to foreign adversaries. When [Schiff] repeatedly claimed that he had seen ‘evidence’ of collusion, many in the media had reason to believe what he said was credible. … Following the release of the Durham report, Schiff called the investigation a ‘big bust’ and that any attacks by the GOP towards him are retaliatory over his roles in leading Trump’s impeachment as well as the Jan. 6 committee. …”