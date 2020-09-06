JRL NEWSWATCH AUDIO: “Former CIA Chief Of Russia Operations On Poisoning Of Putin’s Rival With Novichok” – NPR

[scroll down for embedded audio]

“… HALL: … it’s really not surprising at all that we’ve had this assassination attempt on a guy like Navalny. These are intelligence operations. It’s the Russian intelligence services that are responsible for doing this. But if you just look back at the history, I mean, it’s really amazing. … Skripal, of course, in the U.K. … [J]ust a year ago in Germany … Khangoshvili who was a Chechen … basically shot … walking in a park, by a Russian operative. … [Y]ou can go back as far as Trotsky to Mexico City, Markov, the famous poisoned umbrella. This is something that the Russians do on a regular basis. … [F]rankly, I’m just surprised … it’s taken them this long to act against Navalny. …” [additional quote below embedded audio]