JRL NEWSWATCH: “As war in Ukraine rages, Russians look on with increasing dismay” – Christian Science Monitor/ Fred Weir

“… despite the fog of war and a deepening crackdown on civil society, surprising numbers of Russians are expressing shock at and even outright opposition to their country’s escalating invasion of Ukraine[, even] [a]s Russian forces close in on Kyiv and other key Ukrainian cities, and the prospect of hard fighting and large-scale casualties looms …. [T]ens of thousands of anti-war activists have protested in major Russian cities … [A]t least 5,000 have been detained. An online petition demanding an immediate end to the war has garnered almost a million signatures … [O]pen letters of condemnation have proliferated, including one signed by over 6,000 doctors and medical workers … another by more than 5,000 architects. … “