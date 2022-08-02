JRL NEWSWATCH: “As Ukraine defends in the east and south, a U.S. official says Russia’s war effort is failing” – New York Times

“The Ukrainian military repelled attempted Russian advances in eastern Ukraine and pounded critical Russian logistical hubs overnight into Saturday as Russia continued to bombard towns and cities along the 400-mile front …. Ukraine made small but steady gains in … Kherson, a [southern] port city … where thousands of Russian soldiers are … largely isolated after Ukrainian strikes on … supply routes. A senior [DOD] official … on Friday … said there was growing evidence … steep Russian losses had left some units ill-prepared …. The official described Russia’s recent efforts as a failure … on the battlefield and at home, where Moscow’s rhetoric … has grown more bombastic … talk[ing] of [Ukrainian] regime change … Medvedev … posted a map … depicting … Ukraine swallowed up by Russia and its neighbors. … Russia’s forces are trying to push deeper into the Donetsk region … [but reportedly] have not been able to break through ….”