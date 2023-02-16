JRL NEWSWATCH: “As Russians inch forward near Bakhmut, Ukrainians dig fallback defenses” – Washington Post

“… All around this front line in flux, Ukrainians are preparing for the possibility that Russia will continue its creeping advance. This is a war of feet, not miles — and nowhere is that more apparent than in the wintry countryside outside Bakhmut … epicenter of Russia’s push to regain momentum …. Any Ukrainian fallback [reportedly] is likely to be limited …. Even if Ukrainian troops give up on their ferocious [yet reportedly more symbolic] defense of Bakhmut … Russia lacks … trained troops and weaponry to rush headlong into the wider Donetsk region. [T]he Russians are likely to nudge the Ukrainians back to entrenched positions … [readied] around nearby communities, including Chasiv Yar, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka, where the slugfest … will continue. …”