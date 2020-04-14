JRL NEWSWATCH: “As Pandemic Grips Russia, an Age-Old Bane Returns: Drinking” – New York Times/ Anton Troianovski

Coronavirus, Corruption, Law, Police, Courts, Crime, Health, Alcohol, Smoking, AIDS, Epidemics, JRL NewsBlog
Man in Silhoette with Bottle of Alcohol and Head in Hand

The widespread, false belief that alcohol will protect drinkers from the coronavirus is helping drive a spike in liquor sales and domestic violence.

“… Across the world, the coronavirus pandemic has sparked fears of increased alcohol abuse …. In Russia, two weeks into a nationwide partial lockdown, those fears are becoming reality … evidence mounts that a spike in alcohol sales is fueling a rise in domestic violence. …  Sales of vodka in Russia shot up 65 percent in the last week of March, compared with a month earlier, according to … market research firm GfK. Domestic violence activists registered a spurt in reported incidents …. in Yakutia, a region of Siberia four times the size of Texas, the authorities said a spike in crime by drunken individuals included the stabbing to death of a family of four. …”

Click here for: “As Pandemic Grips Russia, an Age-Old Bane Returns: Drinking; The widespread, false belief that alcohol will protect drinkers from the coronavirus is helping drive a spike in liquor sales and domestic violence.” – New York Times/ Anton Troianovski


Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,