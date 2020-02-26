JRL NEWSWATCH: “Arms control agreement with Russia should cover more than nuclear weapons” – The Hill/ Kevin Ryan

“… the Russia investigation and impeachment behind him, … Trump finally may feel empowered to engage with … Putin …. Russia and the U.S. have said they want to extend the [New START Treaty] …with changes to address new strategic weapons and capabilities …. Cold War model treaties … cannot protect America from strategic attack anymore. … New capabilities and technologies complicate the strategic stability …. How do we integrate missile defenses into our strategic equation? …. What is the impact of cyber on our strategic stability? We aren’t sure. What is the impact of China … ? What about Russian nuclear torpedoes or American nuclear-armed drones? …. New technologies such as lasers and space-based weapons are coming soon …. Artificial intelligence is around the corner.

Whether we save START or not, our real efforts must be focused on creating a new paradigm for strategic arms control ….”