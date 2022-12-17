JRL NEWSWATCH: “Are We in the West Weaker Than Ukrainians? Thank God someone is standing up to Putin.” – New York Times/ Nicholas Kristof

Headlines
European Portion of Commonwealth of Independent States

“… We are holding Ukraine’s coat as it is sacrificing lives and infrastructure in ways that benefit us, by degrading Russia’s military threat to NATO and Western Europe — and thus to us. … Putin has been a destabilizing and brutal bully for many years — from Chechnya to Syria, Georgia to Moldova — partly because the world has been unwilling to stand up to him and partly because he possesses a powerful military force that Ukraine is now dismantling. Aside from energy, Russia’s economy is not substantial. … In arguing for the West to stand with Ukraine, I’ve emphasized our national interest in doing so. But we have values at stake as well as interests, for there is also a moral question to face. When one nation invades a neighbor and commits murder, pillage and rape, when it traffics in thousands of children, when it pulverizes the electrical grid to make civilians freeze in winter — in such a blizzard of likely war crimes, neutrality is not the high ground. Let’s not let Russia beat the Ukrainian out of us: The world could use a spinal transplant from brave Ukrainians. …”

Click here for: “Are We in the West Weaker Than Ukrainians? Thank God someone is standing up to Putin.” – New York Times/ Nicholas Kristof

 

Leave a comment