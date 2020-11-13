JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘Are We Getting Invaded?’ U.S. Boats Faced Russian Aggression Near Alaska” – New York Times/ Mike Baker

Alaska and North Pacific, adapted from image at army.mil

“Russia has escalated its provocative encounters in the North Pacific this year, harassing boats in U.S. fishing waters and sending bombers toward Alaska’s shores.”

“The crew … was laying out … long cod-catching line well within U.S. fishing territory in the Bering Sea when a voice crackled over the … radio … issuing commands: The ship was in danger, it said, and needed to move. … [W]arnings … in a mixture of Russian and accented English from a plane buzzing overhead, grew more specific and … urgent. There was a submarine nearby, the voice said. Missiles were being fired. Leave the area. Other U.S. fishing vessels … scattered over 100 miles of open sea were getting similar messages. … [T]hree Russian warships came barreling through, barking orders of their own. … [C]ommands from a Russian plane led … [another ship’s captain] to contact the U.S. Coast Guard, wondering how to protect his crew ….

