JRL NEWSWATCH: “Arctic-Superpower Jostling Heats Up as Russia Takes on Key Role” – Bloomberg

“… Russian and U.S. diplomats … [signal] rising tensions between [powers] racing to seize Arctic resources …. Arctic Council [participants] weren’t due to discuss security. But … Russia’s … Sergei Lavrov declared … the Arctic ‘is our land and our waters.’ … [The Arctic Council] summit … mark[s] Iceland’s handover of the Arctic Council presidency to Russia …. The Arctic … is warming more than twice as fast as the rest of the world. … opening new shipping routes and creating the prospect of easier access to once-trapped [energy and mineral] resources …. [Powers] including Russia have rushed to claim … [Arctic] assets, leading to a stronger military presence … [and] confrontations. …”