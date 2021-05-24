JRL NEWSWATCH: “Arctic-Superpower Jostling Heats Up as Russia Takes on Key Role” – Bloomberg

Arctic, Environment, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Minerals, Oil, Gas, Energy, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Photo of Arctic Fox Running Across Snow, adapted from image at USGS.gov, with photo credit to Mike Lockart and USGS

“Russia’s Sergei Lavrov claimed this week that ‘this is our land and our waters’ as NATO allies boost military activity”

“… Russian and U.S. diplomats … [signal] rising tensions between [powers] racing to seize Arctic resources …. Arctic Council [participants] weren’t due to discuss security. But … Russia’s … Sergei Lavrov declared … the Arctic ‘is our land and our waters.’ … [The Arctic Council] summit … mark[s] Iceland’s handover of the Arctic Council presidency to Russia …. The Arctic … is warming more than twice as fast as the rest of the world. … opening new shipping routes and creating the prospect of easier access to once-trapped [energy and mineral] resources …. [Powers] including Russia have rushed to claim … [Arctic] assets, leading to a stronger military presence … [and] confrontations. …”

Click here for: “Arctic-Superpower Jostling Heats Up as Russia Takes on Key Role: Russia’s Sergei Lavrov claimed this week that “this is our land and our waters” as NATO allies boost military activity” – Bloomberg/ Laura Millan Lombrana, Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir

[featured image is file photo from another occasion, adapted from image at USGS.gov, with photo credit to Mike Lockart and USGS]

