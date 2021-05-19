JRL NEWSWATCH: “Arctic rivalry heats up among the great powers” – Financial Times

“… [N]ew or updated [arctic] strategies … have appeared … from Canada, China, the EU, France, Germany, Norway, Poland, Russia, Sweden and the UK[,] [as well as] the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Department of Defense, Department for Homeland Security, Marine Corps and Navy …. [A]lmost all … reference … national security …. [I]ntensifying rivalry reflects more than climate change … implications …. [T]he U.S., Russia and China … eye[] each other with suspicion … because of sharpening tensions elsewhere … and in [additional] policy areas such as trade, cyber activities and space. … [T]he eight-power Arctic Council … for regional co-operation [founded] in 1996, is not [adequately] equipped … because its mandate excludes security issues. The [fragile] Arctic … needs … U.S., Russia and China … common ground to protect its future against the fallout from … other disputes.”