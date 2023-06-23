JRL NEWSWATCH: “An unspooked spook; Ukraine’s spymaster has got under the Kremlin’s skin” – The Economist/ Kyrylo Budanov

“… 37-year-old General [Kyrylo] Budanov, a former commando, is Ukraine’s youngest-ever spymaster. … [A]rchitect of increasingly brazen operations within Russia, he is also a big irritant for the Kremlin. Aides say there have been ‘at least ten’ attempts on his life. … Western partners describe [him] as a straightforward and incorruptible player. He is now [reportedly] privy to more American and British intelligence than the Germans or French …. Yet his bravado is not universally welcomed. Leaked documents show … the CIA had to intervene to stop … Budanov from ordering an attack on Moscow on the anniversary of the invasion in February. Sabotage and … raids inside Russia since have heightened worries among Ukraine’s allies about provoking a nuclear power. … Budanov’s statements about engineering a collapse of Russia do the same. …”