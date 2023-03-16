JRL NEWSWATCH: “An Oscar win reignites the dream for Russia to be free” – Washington Post

“The film ‘Navalny,’ awarded best documentary feature film at the Academy Awards … is not being screened at maximum security penal colony No. 6 east of Moscow where its star, Alexei Navalny, sits in solitary confinement. Nor is it being shown in public in Russia. But the film’s well-deserved Oscar, with the spotlight it brings, should be a reminder of the enormous stakes for Russia and the world in the current calamity of war and dictatorship. ‘Aleksei, I am dreaming of the day when you will be free and our country will be free,’ his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, said from the Oscar stage. …”