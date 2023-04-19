“… Putin [in February] outlined what he had learned during a year of war. With its ever-increasing supply of sophisticated weapons, Putin said, the West was now using Ukraine as a ‘testing range’ for its plans to destroy Russia. Its goal was ‘to spark a war in Europe, and to eliminate competitors by using a proxy force,’ he said …. ‘They plan to finish us once and for all.’ Putin has come a long way since the morning of the invasion, when he outlined a brief ‘special military operation’ that would permanently rescue breakaway regions of Ukraine … from the ‘humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kyiv regime’ …. ‘It is not our plan to occupy the Ukrainian territory. We do not intend to impose anything on anyone by force,’ he said in remarks that now seem almost quaint in light of a brutal war to retain and expand Ukrainian territory now occupied by [Russian] troops. …”