JRL NEWSWATCH: “Amnesty International’s report criticizing Ukraine is dividing the rights group” – NPR

“[An] Amnesty International … report … accusing the Ukrainian military of stationing … troops and artillery near hospitals, schools and residential buildings in ways that may amount to war crimes. … [has been getting] harsh pushback from Ukrainian officials and civil society leaders. … [including] Amnesty’s … own Ukraine operation. ‘We did everything we could to prevent this report from going public,’ wrote Oksana Pokalchuk, Amnesty Ukraine’s leader …. She and her team claim that there are several discrepancies in the report … compiled … without … assistance from local staff. … Ukraine’s deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Maliar, said … Ukraine ‘regularly conducts evacuations of civilians from conflict areas.’ Thousands can’t or won’t flee …. But Amnesty International says that Ukrainian troops shelter alongside civilians far from active conflict zones, and that Russian rocket strikes on Ukrainian military positions have left several nearby civilians dead. …”