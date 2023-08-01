JRL NEWSWATCH: “Amid the Counterattack’s Deadly Slog, a Glimmer of Success for Ukraine” – New York Times

“… The counteroffensive has largely been a brutal lesson for Ukrainian troops … struggl[ing] to seize back territory across the southern region of Zaporizhzhia. In two months, Ukrainian troops have advanced less than 10 miles at any point along the region’s 100-mile front. … Victories, like the one at Staromaiorske, represent a potential breakthrough in the fighting, Ukrainian officials said, perhaps opening the way for a broader push …. Ukraine is focused on two main southward thrusts, with the aim of cutting off Russian resupply routes. One line of attack goes through Staromaiorske toward the city of Berdiansk on the Azov Sea, and another, farther west, toward the city of Melitopol. …”