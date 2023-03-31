JRL NEWSWATCH: “American Consensus on Ukraine Has Fractured; Here’s how the war could play out in the 2024 presidential campaign” – Foreign Policy/ Bruce W. Jentleson

“… Whoever emerges as the Republican candidate, they are more likely to be in the Ukraine critic lane than the supporter one. … [which] may have some advantages … in the general election. … [S]urvey questions about Ukraine that explicitly identified policies as Biden’s got much lower approval than those about just the policies themselves. … An October 2022 Reuters/Ipsos poll … showed 66 percent approval for Ukrainian weapons aid and 59 percent approval for financial aid, but only 46 percent approval for ‘the way Joe Biden is handling [Ukraine].’ Even keeping the questions political but taking Biden out of them, 69 percent supported pro-Ukrainian military aid congressional candidates in the then-upcoming midterm elections. … Ukraine will not be the most important issue in 2024 … [as compared with] domestic problems, culture wars, and personas. … [or] some competitive China-hawking …. But given [some of the close state-by-state] margins [in the previous, 2020, presidential election], if even a few percent of the electorate [are influenced by issues relating to] Ukraine, the marginal difference could be decisive.”

