JRL NEWSWATCH: “America sends advanced missiles to help Ukraine fend off Russia; They have been a long time coming” – The Economist

“…. ‘ The Pentagon said it would send a first consignment of four m142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (himars) …. Each carries a pod of six gps-guided missiles, accurate over distances as far as 70-84km — about three times the range of the howitzers … America has supplied thus far. … Germany and Britain [reportedly] are likely to provide himars’s older cousin, the m270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (mlrs) …. [Since] Ukrainian troops will require three weeks of training, the weapons may arrive too late to save … Severodonetsk. …. America will not provide the bigger Army Tactical Missile System (atacms), … [with] a range of about 300km. … Ukraine has had to promise not to fire the weapons at Russian territory. …”