JRL NEWSWATCH: “All Is Not Well on Russian Front Lines” – New York Times/ Dara Massicot

“… [If] Wagner troops … fully withdraw from Ukraine … higher casualties will be borne by [Russian] regular military units … [that] can hardly afford more losses. The Russian Army [reportedly] … has already lost half of its combat effectiveness and may not have the strength to hold out …. [S]ome [Russian] frontline units have little rest and lack a sufficient reserve force to relieve them. Regular Ukrainian strikes on ammunition depots, logistics nodes and command posts make everything harder. For complaining about these untenable conditions, at least two [Russian] generals were dismissed …. All this could create an opening for Ukrainian forces to exploit if [they are able] …. But [Ukrainian forces are] … [s]ubjected to persistent artillery strikes … without adequate air support [and] … are struggling to cut through dense Russian minefields. [Ukrainian] combat engineers now manually clear mines … [which is] dangerous and painstaking …. When Ukrainian forces … reach Russian trenches, they’ve often been able to clear them. … [U.S.] cluster munitions recently sent … should … help. For now … Russian front lines are holding, despite … dysfunctional [Kremlin] decisions. [C]umulative pressure [from] bad choices is mounting[] [and] Russian front lines might [eventually] crack ….”