JRL NEWSWATCH: "Alexei Navalny Supporters Probe How the Russian Opposition Leader Was Poisoned" – Wall Street Journal/ Thomas Grove, Ann M. Simmons

File Photo of Alexei Navalny Marching on Street with Others in Background; adapted from image at commons.wikimedia.org with credit to Evgeny Feldman, subject to Creative Commons license; original image at commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FEV_1795_(cropped1).jpg, with license information at creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en and creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode

“Team scoured his hotel room and found a water bottle they say has traces of Novichok, a nerve agent”

“… [A]fter … Navalny collapsed … on a plane over Siberia with signs of poisoning, his supporters rushed to [his] hotel room ….. bagg[ing] everything they could find … in the hopes of solving the mystery …. Days later, German doctors … treating … Navalny, [opposition politician, activist and] critic of … Putin , determined that … [Navalny] had been poisoned by [military-grade nerve agent] Novichok. …  The Kremlin denies it played any role … dismiss[ing] … Navalny’s illness as a metabolic disorder akin to a sudden surge in blood-sugar …. German … [Novichok] findings … [were confirmed by] labs in Sweden and France …. Novichok … can only be produced at certain labs … at a specific temperature …. ‘The attack on … Navalny could have only been committed by a powerful group in Kremlin or intelligence circles and with the blessing of … Putin,’ said Vladimir Uglev , who worked for 20 years developing the Novichok agent on Soviet orders to create a toxin 10 times more powerful than anything the Americans had. … “

Navalny supporters indicate that one of the plastic bottles take from his hotel room had traces of Novichok.

Click here for: "Alexei Navalny Supporters Probe How the Russian Opposition Leader Was Poisoned; Team scoured his hotel room and found a water bottle they say has traces of Novichok, a nerve agent" – Wall Street Journal/ Thomas Grove, Ann M. Simmons

 

