JRL NEWSWATCH: “Alexei Navalny Supporters Probe How the Russian Opposition Leader Was Poisoned” – Wall Street Journal/ Thomas Grove, Ann M. Simmons

“… [A]fter … Navalny collapsed … on a plane over Siberia with signs of poisoning, his supporters rushed to [his] hotel room ….. bagg[ing] everything they could find … in the hopes of solving the mystery …. Days later, German doctors … treating … Navalny, [opposition politician, activist and] critic of … Putin , determined that … [Navalny] had been poisoned by [military-grade nerve agent] Novichok. … The Kremlin denies it played any role … dismiss[ing] … Navalny’s illness as a metabolic disorder akin to a sudden surge in blood-sugar …. German … [Novichok] findings … [were confirmed by] labs in Sweden and France …. Novichok … can only be produced at certain labs … at a specific temperature …. ‘The attack on … Navalny could have only been committed by a powerful group in Kremlin or intelligence circles and with the blessing of … Putin,’ said Vladimir Uglev , who worked for 20 years developing the Novichok agent on Soviet orders to create a toxin 10 times more powerful than anything the Americans had. … “