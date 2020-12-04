JRL NEWSWATCH: “Aleksei Navalny, Ready to Run Again in Russia” – The New York Review of Books/ Amy Knight

“Though not yet restored to full health, … Navalny is recovering in Germany from the poisoning that almost killed him … preparing to return to Russia to continue his fight for democracy. … Not surprisingly, the Kremlin has refused to initiate a criminal investigation … offering alternative theories … [such as] suggest[ing]… that Navalny may have poisoned himself … [Omsk] authorities … said Navalny … suffered … pancreatitis. … [T]he chief of Russia’s [foreign intelligence agency] SVR … said it was possible … Western security services … poisoned Navalny … to make Russia look bad. … Sergei Lavrov speculated … Navalny … [was] poisoned after … arriv[ing] in Germany.

At [an] … OPCW [Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons] [conference] … delegates from more than fifty countries, including the United States, condemned the attack on Navalny … [T]he German delegation called on Russia to cooperate fully with the [OPCW] and disclose what it knows …. The Russian delegation … accus[ed] Germany and its allies of … a ‘mass disinformation campaign’ ….”