JRL NEWSWATCH: “After war, after Putin, what’s next for Russia?” – Washington Post

“… Putin’s hail of missiles against civilian targets in Ukraine is both reprehensible and a desperate move in an unjust war he is losing. The question raised by … Navalny in a recent essay …: What will come when it is over? How Russia emerges from this disaster could shape the world for a long time. In addition to Russia’s own destiny, its course will affect Ukraine’s struggle to survive as a democracy, whether Belarus frees itself from a tyrant, whether China and Russia can sustain an alliance of despots, the fate of a global economy dependent on Russian energy exports, and much more. As [] Navalny put it, even if Ukraine is successful in repelling the Russian invaders, ‘where is the guarantee that the world will not find itself confronting an even more aggressive regime, tormented by resentment and imperial ideas that have little to do with reality?’ …”

