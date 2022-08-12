JRL NEWSWATCH: “After Ukraine, Is Kazakhstan Next in the Kremlin’s Sights?” – Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

“… [G]enerally regarded as Russia’s closest ally after Belarus … [Kazakhstan] has always participated in … Russia’s integration projects, including the … CSTO[] …. [I]t was largely thanks to the Kremlin that … Tokayev retained power … [after] political disturbances and violent clashes. [Regarding] Ukraine, however, … [Kazakhstan] has adhered to Western sanctions … and … at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum … Tokayev stated … Kazakhstan would not be recognizing … self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk ‘people’s republics.’ … Kazakh authorities [have been] sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine and maintaining contact with … Zelensky. Russian military propaganda symbols have been banned in public places … the … Victory Day parade was canceled … official approval was even given for an anti-war rally …. [Meanwhile,] Kazakh oil being shipped through Russia ran into unexpected difficulties …. “