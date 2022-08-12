JRL NEWSWATCH: “After Ukraine, Is Kazakhstan Next in the Kremlin’s Sights?” – Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
“A social media post by … Medvedev warning that northern Kazakhstan could be next in line after Ukraine was quickly taken down, but … reflects the mindset of Russian hawks … entirely in keeping with Russian political dialogue, where few taboos remain.”
“… [G]enerally regarded as Russia’s closest ally after Belarus … [Kazakhstan] has always participated in … Russia’s integration projects, including the … CSTO[] …. [I]t was largely thanks to the Kremlin that … Tokayev retained power … [after] political disturbances and violent clashes. [Regarding] Ukraine, however, … [Kazakhstan] has adhered to Western sanctions … and … at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum … Tokayev stated … Kazakhstan would not be recognizing … self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk ‘people’s republics.’ … Kazakh authorities [have been] sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine and maintaining contact with … Zelensky. Russian military propaganda symbols have been banned in public places … the … Victory Day parade was canceled … official approval was even given for an anti-war rally …. [Meanwhile,] Kazakh oil being shipped through Russia ran into unexpected difficulties …. “
Click here for: “After Ukraine, Is Kazakhstan Next in the Kremlin’s Sights? A social media post by former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warning that northern Kazakhstan could be next in line after Ukraine was quickly taken down, but it reflects the mindset of Russian hawks and is entirely in keeping with Russian political dialogue, where few taboos remain.” – Carnegie Endowment for International Peace/ Temur Umarov
You must log in to post a comment.