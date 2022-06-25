JRL NEWSWATCH: “After the war: AMEURUS; We need to be thinking now about ensuring Russia doesn’t form a power bloc with China in the long term — and even about what may appear now to be an unthinkable alliance” – Politico.eu

“… Putin’s geopolitical megalomania and rule of fear was clearly inspired by former absolutist regimes. … [W]hat we’re seeing now is rudimentary proof that absolutism is no longer tolerated …. [T]he chances that Russia will, after this self-inflicted humiliation, embark on a better, more liberal path aren’t bad at all — historically speaking. Two major military defeats triggered modernization in Russian history …. Not only America but also Europe, and Germany, must support Ukraine with all legitimate means, i.e. mainly with heavy weapons and state-of-the-art technology. The West must not — like in 2008 in Georgia and 2014 in Crimea — legitimize any Russian interim success with a fouled peace. It must have patience and perseverance. Finally, NATO must be strengthened, and the accessions of Finland and Sweden must become possible ….”