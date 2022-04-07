JRL NEWSWATCH: “After failed Kyiv blitz, Russia focuses on east” – AP

“… Russian hopes for storming Kyiv and other major cities in northern Ukraine dashed by stiff resistance, Moscow has refocused … on the country’s east, seeking to make gains there and use them to dictate its terms in talks …. Russian troops are preparing for a massive offensive in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas … [T]he coming weeks could determine the outcome of the war. …

On March 29, Russia announced a drastic change … saying it would scale down military activities around Kyiv and Chernihiv, focusing … on … Donbas. …

with forces pulling back to Belarus and Russia for rest and resupply. …

“