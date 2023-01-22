JRL NEWSWATCH: “Adam Schiff, Disinformation Man: The latest Twitter documents show how he deceived the public and has earned his ouster from the Intelligence Committee.” – Wall Street Journal

“… Twitter documents … have exposed another Schiff falsehood. As news broke that [] Nunes … submitted his then-classified memo to Congress, Twitter exploded with the hashtag ‘#ReleaseTheMemo.’ [] Schiff … joined … Feinstein to publicly claim this hashtag was driven by ‘Russian bots and trolls’ … to ‘manipulate public opinion,’ ‘influence congressional action’ and ‘undermine … Mueller’s investigation’ into the collusion claim. … Democrats asked Twitter and Facebook to ‘expose and deactivate accounts involved in this influence operation.’ … [D]ocuments now show … Twitter executives promptly reported back to Democrats that it had not ‘identified any significant activity connected to Russia.’ … ‘We investigated, found that engagement was overwhelmingly organic.’ … Yet Schiff and company kept up their smears against [] Nunes and his memo. [] Schiff has other deceptions in his record, including numerous false claims that he had secret evidence of Trump-Russia collusion. He never produced any, and neither did the Mueller report. …”