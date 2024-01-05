JRL NEWSWATCH: “A Trophy in Ruins: Evidence Grows That Russia Controls Marinka” – New York Times
“Ukraine said it was defending territory behind the eastern frontline town. Its capture would be Russia’s most significant territorial advance in Ukraine in more than six months.”
“… The battle for Marinka illustrated defining features of Russia’s invasion that analysts say have given Moscow’s forces a major advantage: bombing a place to ruins and then sending in wave after wave of troops in bloody assaults, even if it means sustaining huge numbers of casualties. Russian forces started deploying those tactics — battering cities with artillery and bombs from afar before sending in troops and armored vehicles for close combat — after retreating from Kyiv in the early days of the war and setting their sights on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. …”