“… Kyiv is openly preparing its own major thrust against Russian ground forces in the spring. … to ‘drive a wedge’ between Crimea and … Russia[] …. [According to Ukraine’s deputy military intelligence chief,] [t]he Ukrainians are determined to … ‘liberate all occupied territories – including Crimea.’ … General Ben Hodges, former commander of U.S. forces in Europe, has devised a strategy he believes would not only enable Ukraine to retake Crimea, but would precipitate a total Russian military implosion. … isolating [the peninsula], [while]n eutralising and inflicting severe damage against its military infrastructure by long range strikes – would be a major blow for Russian morale. In the absence of decisive battlefield success elsewhere … could lead to collapse of Russian forces in the field and even to Putin’s downfall. …”