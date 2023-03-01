JRL NEWSWATCH: “A total Russian collapse is surprisingly close; Ukraine can retake Crimea and bring about the total implosion of Putin’s forces, but only with our support” –  The Telegraph (UK)

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“… Kyiv is openly preparing its own major thrust against Russian ground forces in the spring. … to ‘drive a wedge’ between Crimea and … Russia[] …. [According to Ukraine’s deputy military intelligence chief,] [t]he Ukrainians are determined to … ‘liberate all occupied territories – including Crimea.’ … General Ben Hodges, former commander of U.S. forces in Europe, has devised a strategy he believes would not only enable Ukraine to retake Crimea, but would precipitate a total Russian military implosion. … isolating [the peninsula], [while]n eutralising and inflicting severe damage against its military infrastructure by long range strikes – would be a major blow for Russian morale. In the absence of decisive battlefield success elsewhere … could lead to collapse of Russian forces in the field and even to Putin’s downfall. …”

Click here for: “A total Russian collapse is surprisingly close; Ukraine can retake Crimea and bring about the total implosion of Putin’s forces, but only with our support” –  The Telegraph (UK)/ Richard Kemp


Leave a comment