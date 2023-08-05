JRL NEWSWATCH: “A Spending Boom Fuels Russia’s Wartime Economy, Raising Bubble Fears” – New York Times

“The economic strength has helped to maintain popular support for Vladimir Putin’s war, but some have warned the state-led spending is threatening the country’s financial stability.”

“… [S]ome economists … [and] Russia’s respected central bank chief[] have warned that [a state-led spending boom] is threatening the country’s financial stability. … pumping money into the economy too quickly. As Russia’s invasion has descended into a war of attritionElvira Nabiullina file photo, [] Putin has poured the country’s sizable financial reserves into expanding military production, while also showering poorer Russians with higher pensions, salaries and benefits like subsidized mortgages. … The result[ing] … spike in demand for everything from beach holidays to tank chassis … is fueling inflation. In an effort to prevent the economy from overheating, the central bank in July raised rates more than expected. …”

Click here for: “A Spending Boom Fuels Russia’s Wartime Economy, Raising Bubble Fears; The economic strength has helped to maintain popular support for Vladimir Putin’s war, but some have warned the state-led spending is threatening the country’s financial stability.” – New York Times/ Anatoly Kurmanaev

