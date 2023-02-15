JRL NEWSWATCH: “A shakeup in Ukraine masks deeper problems; Systemic problems remain in establishing reliable rule of law, and deeper reforms will be necessary.” – Washington Post

“… [R]ecent reports that [some Ukrainian] government [officials] were profiteering from wildly inflated prices for [certain supplies to soldiers] were a useful reminder … that … Putin’s imperial ambitions are not the only peril facing [Ukraine]. Another is the threat posed by scandal or misuse of funds ….. The [January] corruption scandal … has burgeoned, with 10 high-level officials … fired or forced to resign …. [A]uthorities [additionally] raided the property of a media mogul who was a key backer of [] Zelensky’s 2019 presidential campaign. … Zelensky has been an advocate for judicial reform[] but … lacks the power on his own to implement it. The push, if one is to materialize, will have to come from Ukraine’s Western allies, whose influence is enormous — but who might be reluctant to divert attention from the overarching international priority … [to address] the war. … [A] country struggling for … survival [might be] poorly positioned … to carry out systemic reforms. But Ukraine’s day of reckoning cannot be delayed indefinitely. … and [national [aspirations] depend on establishing the rule of law. …”