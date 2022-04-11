JRL NEWSWATCH: “A Shadow War Against Putin: How America Can Covertly Undermine the Kremlin” – Foreign Affairs/ Douglas London

“… Putin … sees concessions as a sign of weakness … [T]hey only embolden him. A far better way … to build leverage … against Putin would be to foment unrest in his own house and weaken his regime from within. … taking a page from Putin’s playbook: strengthening one’s hand by weakening that of an opponent. Unable to directly challenge the United States militarily, economically, or politically, Putin attacked it asymmetrically, through disinformation … and aggressive cyber-operations with the intent of destabilizing the U.S. economy. … The United States should … consider … similar tactics against Russia, sowing division and threatening Putin’s grip on power, especially in places such as Belarus, Chechnya, and Kazakhstan. … [A]nti-Russian sentiment is already running high — a threat … Putin cannot not afford to ignore …. Likewise, the United States can target Russia’s grassroots opposition. Overtly and covertly, the United States can amplify news of the economic costs of the war and the toll it’s taken on Ukrainian and Russian lives. In response to this pressure, Putin would prioritize stabilizing his position at home, which could mean accelerating an end to his ill-fated war. …”