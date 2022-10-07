JRL NEWSWATCH: ‘A mini Auschwitz’: Ukraine claims sex toy, pulled teeth found in ‘torture chamber’” – New York Post/ Lee Brown
“Ukrainian officials claim to have unearthed a ‘torture chamber’ used by Russian troops — finding yanked-out teeth, a sex toy and a gas mask used while burying prisoners alive. The under-siege nation’s defense ministry on Tuesday compared harrowing scenes found in the newly liberated village of Pisky-Radkivski to ‘a mini Auschwitz.’ … Despite overwhelming evidence, the Kremlin has repeatedly denied human-rights abuses or attacks on civilians in its so-called ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine.”
