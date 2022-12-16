JRL NEWSWATCH: “A looming Russian offensive; Ukraine’s chiefs, in an unprecedented series of briefings, tell The Economist about the critical months that lie ahead” – The Economist

“Russia is massing men and arms for a new offensive. As soon as January, but more likely in the spring, it could launch a big attack from Donbas in the east, from the south or even from Belarus, a puppet state in the north. Russian troops will aim to drive back Ukrainian forces and could even stage a second attempt to take Kyiv, the capital. … Ukraine is still willing to make the sacrifices that fighting on demands. [] Zelensky [said] … ’95 or 96% of people want to de-occupy all their territory,’ recapturing everything … Russia seized in 2014 as well as … this year. He argues that Western promises of security guarantees are a poor substitute for his country’s territorial integrity. After all, similar guarantees offered to Ukraine by America and Britain in 1994, when it surrendered the Soviet nuclear weapons on its soil, proved almost worthless 20 years later. …”