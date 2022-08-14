JRL NEWSWATCH: “A disaster is looming at a huge Ukrainian nuclear power plant” – Washington Post

“Grave alarm about a possible nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine is escalating …. Artillery shells … raining on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant … could strike … in a way that … disperse[s] radioactive materials and … widespread contamination … [like] a dirty bomb [] or interfere with its … cooling system, leading to a meltdown. The plant[] [is] occupied by Russian forces …. [T]he largest nuclear plant in Europe, [it] was captured by Russia … although the Ukrainian staff remain on site. It was shelled sporadically between Aug. 5 and Aug. 11. Both sides have blamed the other. … Ukraine has accused Russia of using the plant to stage attacks on neighboring towns and villages. … The … plant has six Soviet-designed VVER-1000 water-cooled reactors containing uranium-235[,] … [with] only two … operating [on July 22]. The pressurized-water reactors are different from … Chernobyl, which used a graphite-moderated reactor. This plant has a hardened containment system … [unlike] Chernobyl ….”