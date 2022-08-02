JRL NEWSWATCH: “A dark state; Vladimir Putin is in thrall to a distinctive brand of Russian fascism; That is why his country is such a threat to Ukraine, the West and his own people” – The Economist

“… A decade ago [when][] Putin’s popularity began to wane[] [h]e … [started] drawing on … fascist thinking … caught up in a cycle of grievance and resentment that has left reason far behind. … culminat[ing] in a ruinous war that … defied the weighing of risks and rewards. … Without the rhetoric of victimhood and the use of violence, [] Putin has nothing to offer …. Some in the West want a return to business as usual once the war is over, but there can be no true peace with a fascist Russia. For Ukraine, this means a long war. [] Putin’s aim is not only to take territory, but to crush the democratic ideal … flourishing among Russia’s neighbours and their … national identity. He cannot afford to lose. Even if there is a ceasefire, he is intent on making Ukraine fail … [Putin] will use violence and totalitarianism to impose his will at home. … not only out to crush a free Ukraine, but … also waging war against the best dreams of his own people. …”