JRL NEWSWATCH: “A continent divided over response to war: Ukraine: the view from Africa” – Le Monde Diplomatique

“The UN General Assembly’s 2 March 2022 resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and calling for … immediate withdrawal … was adopted by … 141 votes out of 193[]. However … 17 of the 35 countries that abstained – and one that voted against – were African, and eight African countries did not vote at all. …. European commentators’ simplistic explanation was that some African countries must be under Russian control. Political scientist Thierry Vircoulon believes that while Russia is not a major trading partner of African countries, it is benefiting from aggressive efforts to re-establish footholds in the region, especially in security …. [And] the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group has propped up fragile regimes such as those of Mali and the Central African Republic …. [D]iplomatic initiatives [by the West] … signal a renewed interest in Africa. Some African commentators see potential for development and self-assertion. …”