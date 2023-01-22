JRL NEWSWATCH: “A Brutal New Phase of Putin’s Terrible War in Ukraine” – New York Times

“… Ukraine has won repeated and decisive victories …, clawed back some of its lands and cities and withstood lethal assaults on … infrastructure[] [but] the war is at a stalemate. Still, the fighting rages on, including a ferocious battle for … Bakhmut in … eastern Donetsk …. Cruel, seemingly random Russian missile strikes at civilian targets have become a regular horror: On Jan. 14, a Russian missile struck an apartment building in Dnipro, in central Ukraine. Among the at least 40 dead were small children, a pregnant woman and a 15-year-old dancer. Both sides are now said to be bracing for a fierce new round of offensives in the late winter or spring. Russia has mobilized 300,000 new men … and some arms factories are working around the clock. Ukraine’s Western arms suppliers … are bolstering Kyiv’s arsenal with armor and air defense systems … they [previously] were reluctant to deploy against Russia for fear of escalating … into an all-in East-West war. …”