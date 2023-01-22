JRL NEWSWATCH: “A Brutal New Phase of Putin’s Terrible War in Ukraine” – New York Times

Arms Trade, Europe, EU, Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“… Ukraine has won repeated and decisive victories …, clawed back some of its lands and cities and withstood lethal assaults on … infrastructure[] [but] the war is at a stalemate. Still, the fighting rages on, including a ferocious battle for … Bakhmut in … eastern Donetsk …. Cruel, seemingly random Russian missile strikes at civilian targets have become a regular horror: On Jan. 14, a Russian missile struck an apartment building in Dnipro, in central Ukraine. Among the at least 40 dead were small children, a pregnant woman and a 15-year-old dancer. Both sides are now said to be bracing for a fierce new round of offensives in the late winter or spring. Russia has mobilized 300,000 new men … and some arms factories are working around the clock. Ukraine’s Western arms suppliers … are bolstering Kyiv’s arsenal with armor and air defense systems … they [previously] were reluctant to deploy against Russia for fear of escalating … into an all-in East-West war. …”

Click here for: “A Brutal New Phase of Putin’s Terrible War in Ukraine” – New York Times



 

Leave a comment