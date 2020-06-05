JRL NEWSWATCH: “A brazen foray into the Barents yields predictable Cold War-type friction” – Responsible Statecraft/ Lyle J. Goldstein

” … [M]ilitary escalations in the High North need more attention … [not] the [U.S.] media focus … on … Russian trolls, social media influence peddlers, spies, and various ‘useful idiots.’ … [W]hen the New York Times … seemingly … tr[ied] to investigate what might actually be going on under the … waters of the Barents and off the Norwegian coastline, they ended up inexplicably focusing on how such operations might impact Facebook and Twitter, evincing little or no interest … in … strategic nuclear calculations … constitut[ing] the fundamentally ominous basis for … Russian and American operations in these frigid ocean depths. It’s high time a new generation of American strategists and their reporter friends realize … there is a yawning and highly significant gap separating social media shenanigans from nuclear warfare. Washington needs to ‘grow up[]’ and … re-prioritize nuclear stability with Russia … arms control, crisis management and … strategic restraint and reassurance …. [A]ny hint of improving U.S.-Russia relations … represent[s] … much needed good news, even if the conventional press cannot fathom this.”